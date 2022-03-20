New PEUGEOT 308 Wins the Red Dot Award 2022 for its Design

The Red Dot Award 2022, the highest distinction in product design, was awarded to the new PEUGEOT 308, the first model to bear the new PEUGEOT emblem, in the Car and Motorcycle category.

The 50 members of the international Red Dot Award jury were impressed by the new PEUGEOT 308's allure, distinctive style, the quality of its design and its innovative i-Cockpit.

Each year, these design experts reward "Design Excellence" in 51 product categories. Customers on all continents rely on the "Red Dot" as a guarantee of quality, smart design and outstanding ergonomics.

The PEUGEOT 308 is the 7th model of the Brand to be awarded this prestigious label, created in 1955 in Germany, and which has since become the worldwide label of the best designs.

This Red Dot Design Award is the 11th international award received by the new 308 since its launch at the end of 2021.