New Opel Logo Revealed, to Feature on Cars in 2024

Opel has revealed a new interpretation of its iconic emblem, the ‘Blitz’, which will feature on production vehicles as early as 2024.

It will continue to form a central element of the Opel Compass, one of the main features of the Rüsselsheim-based carmaker’s exciting and critically acclaimed design philosophy, while simultaneously continuing to sit proudly at the centre of the Opel Vizor brand face.

The lightning bolt – or ‘Blitz’ in German – is closely associated with electricity and is the ideal emblem to symbolise Opel’s approach to the era of electromobility.

The German carmaker will gradually roll out the new ‘Blitz’ across its product portfolio in the coming years, with the first production vehicle set to sport the new look in 2024.

However, Opel CEO Florian Huettl announced that the new emblem would feature prominently this year already. “The IAA Mobility is one of the biggest motor shows in the world and therefore the perfect location to proudly introduce a large, international audience to our new ‘Blitz’. Furthermore, we also have a surprise planned. Visitors of our presence in Munich will be thrilled,” he said.