New Opel Concept Car Teased, Named Opel Experimental

Opel has teased its newest concept car by revealing the name as the Opel Experimental. The German brand will release further details in the coming weeks before presenting the Opel Experimental to an international audience at the IAA Mobility in Munich (September 5 to 10, 2023).

The Opel Experimental represents the next stage in the evolution of the critically acclaimed Bold and Pure design philosophy first seen in the GT X Experimental. The new concept car embodies the further sharpening of the brand within Stellantis by bringing additional life to the brand pillars Detox, Modern German, and Greenovation.

In addition, the latest creation from the Rüsselsheim Design Centre will be the first Opel to proudly sport the recently revealed new Opel ‘Blitz’. The sharper, confident new ‘Blitz’ is positioned prominently at the centre of the compass, which is Opel’s key graphic design principle and the backbone of front, rear and interior design elements.

The Opel Experimental continues the long and successful tradition of concept cars “made in Rüsselsheim”, a tradition that started in 1965 when Opel became the first European brand to present a design study in the form of the legendary Experimental GT.