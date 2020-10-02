New Motor Vehicle Rules Enforced; No Need to Carry Documents Anymore

In a bid to ease the hassle, the Central Government of India has put the amendments in the Motor Vehicle Act 1989 that focus on digitisation of documents. The rules came into effect from October 1. Under the new rules, documents including driving licenses and e-challans will be maintained through an information technology portal.

Onwards the prescribed date, the police will not ask for physical proof of documents like the driver’s licence or insurance. Instead, a new software aimed for the same purpose will be able to check all the details related at one go-to place. The documents will be verified by the police once uploaded in the system.

Ahead of this, the government had launched a new app, which let commuters download a digital copy of their documents including the RC and license. However, with the new rule, motorists can refrain from downloading the documents and the police will be able to verify them with the help of the new software.

It is to be noted that motorists are still required to carry a physical document of the Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. The traffic police force is expected to get new devices for the purpose as well. Also, underworks is an application for the force that can be used as an alternative.

Even the challan issued on a vehicle will be available through the portal. Any pending or non-paid challans will restrict the owner from selling the vehicle or renew their driving license. The move comes after the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways made various amendments to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules of 1989.

With the new rules, the police have to no longer risk their lives to physically stop a violator. An official can simply note down the registration number of the vehicle and check its documents online. They can also send the challan online with the help of the new software.

