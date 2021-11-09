New Mitsubishi Xpander Launched in Indonesia

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has revealed the new Xpander crossover MPV, featuring a refreshed design and an enhanced eco-friendliness. The renewed model will be exhibited at the 28th GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show to be held from November 11.

Since its launch as a next-generation crossover MPV in Indonesia in 2017, the Xpander has continued to expand its presence in the ASEAN region, the Middle East, Latin America, South Asia and Africa. The new Xpander boasts an upgraded design inside and out to emphasize the SUV styling, while a new high-efficiency continuously variable transmission (CVT) is adopted to reduce fuel consumption.

New Exterior Features

Redesigned front grille

3D skid plate

T-shaped headlights

T-shaped tail lights

Round-rim type alloy wheels

New Blade Silver Metallic colour

New Interior Features

Horizontally sculpted instrument panel

Redesigned steering wheel

Synthetic leather

Air conditioning panel with a liquid crystal display

High contrast meter display with new graphic design

A high-efficiency CVT is newly adopted for transmission. An external EGR (exhaust gas recirculation) system is newly adopted for the engine to achieve low fuel consumption without compromising on the engine output performance.