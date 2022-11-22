New Mitsubishi Outlander in China Now Available for Purchase

The new Mitsubishi Outlander in China is now available for purchase. The latest model of the crossover SUV has now been put up on sale.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation announced that GAC Mitsubishi Motors Co., Ltd. (GMMC), Mitsubishi Motors' vehicle production and sales joint venture in China, has begun production of the all-new Outlander, a crossover SUV, and started sales on November 19.

The all-new Outlander is Mitsubishi Motors' flagship model developed under the product concept "I-Fu-Do-Do", which means authentic and majestic in Japanese. The Chinese specification model is newly equipped with a 1.5-liter direct-injection turbo engine and a 48V mild hybrid system, with a maximum output of 120 kW and maximum torque of 280 Nm.

By adding the electric motor assist of the mild hybrid system to the torque characteristics of the turbo engine that starts up from low to mid-speed, the all-new Outlander offers smooth, manageable acceleration while improving fuel efficiency.

In addition, the all-new Outlander boasts robust and powerful styling with the evolved Dynamic Shield front face and 20-inch wheels, and a refined high-quality interior. Further, safe and secure road performance is enhanced with a newly developed platform, an upgraded electronically-controlled 4WD and S-AWC (Super-All Wheel Control) system.