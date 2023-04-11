New Milestone: 200th Volvo XC40 Recharge Delivered to its Owner

Volvo Car India has announced the delivery of its two-hundredth all-electric XC40 Recharge.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is India's first locally assembled luxury electric SUV, assembled in Volvo's Bangalore, Karnataka Facility. The first XC40 Recharge was delivered in November 2022 and has garnered multiple honours in a variety of categories for its great design, innovative technology, and environmental efficiency.

“Delivery of the two hundredth XC40 Recharge is indeed a milestone. Even after Global supply chain disruptions had impacted deliveries our customers patiently waited for their cars which reflects their confidence in Volvo brand. This milestone further strengthens our resolute towards becoming an all-electric company by 2030” said Mr. Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director Volvo Car India.

By 2030, the company wants to offer only pure electric vehicles and phase out all internal combustion engine vehicles, including hybrids. This is consistent with the Company's worldwide climate plan, which aims to minimise the life cycle carbon footprint per car by continuous practical action.