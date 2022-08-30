New MG Gloster to Come Equipped With Over 75 Connected Car Features

MG Motor India has announced new i-SMART features in the upcoming new Gloster. The new SUV will now offer more than 75 Connected Car features.

The i-SMART intelligent system enables customers to connect with their car thus enhancing their overall driving experience. They will be able to monitor their car much more easily, activate any features they wish, and smoothly connect to their lifestyle choices.

Customers of the upcoming MG Gloster will be able to utilise the app as an in-car remote for the audio, air conditioning, and mood light in addition to the current i-SMART functions. Moreover, in addition to the current Apple Watch users, the i-SMART app will be made accessible for Android watch users as well, providing connectivity to a vast audience.

The navigation experience, powered by MapmyIndia, is further enhanced with live weather and AQI information on the navigation screen. The new MG Gloster puts convenience at the forefront with the integrated ‘Discover App’, an inbuilt feature of MapmyIndia co-powered by Dineout, and Kogo. It simplifies and customises search results for restaurants, hotels, and more for customers. Additionally, the new Park+ headunit App will enable users to pre-book and pre-pay for parking slots even before they reach their destination.

The upcoming MG Gloster also features an advanced VR system, a distinguishing feature of i-SMART, that offers 100+ commands to control the Sunroof, AC, Music, Navigation, and newly added 35+ Hinglish commands. Customers can also personalise their in-car experience with customizable lock screen wallpaper.