New MG Gloster Launched, Available in 6, 7 Seater & 2WD, 4WD Options

MG Motor India has launched the new Gloster in the market. The latest model of the large SUV has been introduced in both 6 and 7 seater variants available in 2WD and 4WD options.

The new MG Gloster features first-in-segment features such as Door Open Warning (DOW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), and Lane Change Assist (LCA). These advances on the existing 30 standard safety features make the new Gloster a safer and smoother drive.

The 4WD variants of the new MG Gloster are equipped with British Windmill Turbine-themed alloy wheels. The company is also offering the newly introduced ‘Deep Golden’ colour option which further enhances the luxurious appeal of the SUV. This is in addition to the already existing colours of Metal Black, Metal Ash and Warm White.

Available in 2WD and 4WD with 6- and 7-seater options the new MG Gloster brings with it unmatched premium luxury and best-in-class interior space. It keeps the powerful 2.0-litre diesel engine which is available in two choices including First-in-Segment twin-turbo diesel engine.

The new MG Gloster is available at a starting price of Rs 31.99 lakh which rises all the way up to Rs 40.77 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping model.