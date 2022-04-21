New Maruti XL6 Launched in India, Prices Start at INR 11.29 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Maruti XL6 in India. The most premium offering from NEXA, the new XL6 with a bolder design, enhanced comfort features, in-built connected technology and Next-Gen Powertrain offers an immersive and indulgent driving experience.

New Maruti Xl6

New Maruti XL6 exterior features

  • New Bold Front Grille with sweeping ‘X-bar’ element
  • Quad chamber LED reflector headlamps along with LED DRLs
  • Machine-finished two-tone R16 Alloy wheels
  • Gloss black finish on B&C pillars, fender side garnish with chrome element
  • Shark fin antenna
  • 3D LED Tail Lamps with light guide &Smoke Grey Lens
  • New back door garnish with chrome insert and back door spoiler
  • Dual-tone body colour options

New Maruti XL6 interior features

  • Ventilated Seats in the front row
  • (7 inch) SmartPlay Pro Touchscreen Infotainment System
  • In-built Suzuki Connect
  • Onboard voice assistant
  • Captain seats in the 2ndrow and the reclining 3rd row seats

New Maruti XL6 safety features

  • Use of High Tensile Steel
  • 4 Airbags
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
  • Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist (HHA)
  • 360-degree View Camera

New Maruti XL6 engine

With the Next-Gen K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT Gasoline Engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid Technology, the new Maruti XL6 offers a peak power of 75.8 kW @ 6000 rpm and max. torque of 136.8 Nm @ 4400rpm. It is available with the choice of a 5-speed manual and an all-new advanced 6-speed Automatic Transmission with steering-mounted Paddle Shifters.

New Maruti XL6 Price

The manual variants of the vehicle start at INR 11.29 lakh & the AT version come at a starting price of INR 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

