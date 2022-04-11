New Maruti XL6 Bookings Now Open at NEXA Showrooms

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it has started accepting bookings for the new Maruti XL6 at the NEXA showrooms. The company has set the booking amount at INR 11,000. Interested buyers can also make reservations online.

Announcing the bookings open, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said:

The XL6 is a unique proposition that perfectly marries a strong SUV-like design and the convenience of a spacious 6-seater MPV. The All-New XL6 embodies NEXA’s vision of being an aspirational lifestyle brand and creating an indulgent driving experience. It appeals to the discerning NEXA buyer who is looking for a perfect mix of style, comfort, performance and sophistication. We have seen demand grow for premium MPVs over the past couple of years. We are confident that the All-New XL6 with its bold styling, host of new and advanced technologies along with enhanced safety will deliver an indulgent and stylish experience for our NEXA customers.

Packed with the next-gen K-series engine, advanced transmission, array of sophisticated comfort & convenience features, and bold styling, the all-new Maruti XL6 offers a complete package in line with the aspirations of evolving NEXA customers.

This exclusive 6-seater is a blend of stylish exteriors coupled with plush interiors and will be available at all 410 NEXA showrooms across the country. The all-new Maruti XL6 in a striking new avatar will further strengthen Maruti Suzuki’s leadership in the premium MPV segment and will bolster brand NEXA.