New Kia Telluride SUV Teaser Image Released

Kia has released the teaser image of its upcoming 3-row SUV - the new Kia Telluride.

The new Kia Telluride is set to debut at the New York International Auto Show. The SUV features bold new design elements inside and out, along with more capability offered through an expanded trimline, including the exciting X-Pro variant.

With convenience and technology upgrades throughout, room for seven or eight passengers, and available AWD, the new Kia Telluride will take center stage on the Kia display stand at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Wednesday, April 13, at 10:10 AM Eastern time. The debut will be streamed live across Kia America’s social channels.