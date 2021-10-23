New Jeep Dealership in Chennai Opens

A new Jeep dealership in Chennai has been opened. The company’s second showroom is located on OMR in Sholinganallur. It is operational under VTK Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. and is a 3S facility spread across 16,500 square-feet and has a 4000 square-feet, large eight-car display that will house the entire Jeep SUV range.

VTK’s second 3S Jeep sales and service is also Brand Jeep’s sixth retail showroom in the state of Tamil Nadu. Other sales and service facilities are located in Salem (1S), Coimbatore (1S), Trichy (3S) and Madurai (1S).

Inaugurating the new 3S Jeep Brand facility, Nipun Mahajan – Head of Jeep India, said, “The state of Tamil Nadu accounts for nearly 7% of Jeep India’s national sales and Chennai city contributes a lion’s share to Jeep brand’s performance. Jeep is on a progressive growth path in India, having recorded an impressive 144% year-on-year growth, this year. The locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler and the made-in-India Jeep Compass have shown remarkable retail performance in the premium SUV segments. We will continue this positive momentum through 2021 and continue to increase our distribution network, which will play a significant role when we launch new SUVs in premium segments, in 2022.”

Brand Jeep now has over 65 sales and service outlets across India, including the second 3S facility from VTK Automobiles in Chennai city.

The award-winning SUV brand clocked 13% increase in growth in September 2021 over the previous month and is on a great momentum. This festive season, Jeep Financial Services is offering a more attractive EMI of INR 21,111 for customers aspiring to buy a Jeep Compass. Brand Jeep’s financial offers have been especially popular with new Jeep buyers, this year, and have proven instrumental in the healthy progression of sales in the previous two quarters.