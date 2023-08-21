New Honda CR-V Price & Specs Officially Confirmed

Honda has confirmed the pricing and specifications for the new CR-V e:HEV and e:PHEV – following their European unveil in May.

The sixth generation of the Honda CR-V debuts later this year with a bolder appearance and class-leading levels of practicality, combined with exceptional connectivity and comfort. The popular C-segment SUV will be available with either a full hybrid (e:HEV) or, for the first time in Europe, a plug-in hybrid (e:PHEV) powertrain, delivering dynamic performance and efficiency across the range – and in the case of the latter, up to 50 miles of all-electric range.

Behind its new design, the latest CR-V is now wider, longer, and taller than the outgoing model – with its 40mm longer wheelbase helping to create more interior space, including 16mm more rear legroom and an 18 per cent increase in luggage capacity.

Greater road presence is offered by a more aggressive front-end, distinguishing e:HEV and e:PHEV variants by their own exclusive grille design. The thin headlights and new signature daytime running lights combine to enhance this visual appeal further, while at the rear, the vertical brake light and turn signal combination is a smart upgrade of the instantly recognisable CR-V taillight design.

In addition, this will be the first European model to feature Honda SENSING 360; an omnidirectional safety and driver assist system which removes blind spots around the vehicle. This contributes to collision avoidance and alleviates driver burden, making it the next step in Honda’s bold ambition to bring traffic collision fatalities involving its automobiles and motorcycles to zero by 2050.

Pricing for full CR-V e:HEV (hybrid) and CR-V e:PHEV (Plug-in hybrid) range is as follows:

CR-V Elegance (FHEV) - From £45,895.00 OTR or from £539.00 PCP

CR-V Advance (FHEV) – From £48,995.00 OTR or from £589.00 PCP

CR-V Advance Tech (PHEV) - From £53,995.00 OTR or from £679.00 PCP

Further pricing, finance and specification details for the CR-V are available here.