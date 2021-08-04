New Honda Amaze Launch Date Revealed, Pre-Bookings Now Open

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has finally revealed the new Honda Amaze launch date. The company has also started to accept pre-bookings of the sedan’s updated model that will come with a revised exterior styling and enhanced interior elements.

The new Honda Amaze will be launched in India on 18 August 2021. Pre-bookings for the upcoming sedan are now open. Interested buyers can reserve one online via the company’s ‘Honda from Home’ platform on the official website by paying a token amount of INR 5,000. Honda is also accepting pre-bookings of the new Amaze at its authorised dealerships across the country. However, the booking amount, in this case, has been set at INR 21,000.

Also Read: 5th-Gen Honda City Now Available with Google Assistance

Speaking in this regard, Mr Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said:

Since its debut in 2013, Honda Amaze has won the hearts of more than 4.5 lakh Indian customers making it one of India’s most preferred family sedans. We are extremely excited to add another chapter to the success story of the model with the launch of the new Amaze later this month. The new Amaze becomes even more premium, stylish and sophisticated. We are approaching the upcoming festive season with a fully refreshed line-up and hope to create fresh excitement in the market.

The new Honda Amaze will feature an updated look, revised exterior styling, and improved interior. All these changes would make the new sedan even more desirable than before. The current Amaze is Honda’s largest selling model in India and enjoys a diverse customer base. Known for its bold design, spacious interior, advanced features and safety technologies, the Amaze has two engine options - a 1.5L i-DTEC diesel mill and a 1.2L i-VTEC petrol motor - available in both manual gearbox and CVT options.