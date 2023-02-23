New Dark Editions of Tata Harrier, Safari & Nexon Launched

Tata Motors has launched the new Dark Editions of the Tata Harrier, Safari and Nexon. These editions were first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 and received a good response.

The new Dark Editions of the Tata Harrier, Safari and Nexon are enhanced with the most premium features seen yet, in the company’s passenger vehicles portfolio. With an adaptive User Interface boasting of a new look and feel, a desirable larger Infotainment Screen of 26.03 cm and 10 new ADAS features, they promise to be the best companion for a progressive customer who wants to make a statement.

Further complimenting the already established strong design, these SUVs exude dynamism through the newly added Carnelian Red highlights, giving its customers an exclusive feel of premium-ness combined with a bold look.

Launched at an attractive price point (All-India, ex-showroom price), the new Drak range meets the BS6 Phase II emission norms, featuring RDE and E20-compliant engines. Customers can now experience and book their favorite DARK SUV from their nearest authorized Tata Motors dealership at a nominal amount of Rs 30,000.