New BMW X7 Launched in India, Prices Start From Rs 1.22 Crore

BMW’s flagship Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) - the new BMW X7 - has been launched in India today. The new BMW X7 is an absolute statement of the new BMW luxury class segment. Its charismatic grandeur fascinates along with numerous innovations spanning the areas of design, powertrain, driver assistance, intuitive operation and intelligent connectivity.

The new BMW X7 has been launched both in a petrol and a diesel variant. Both the BMW X7 xDrive40i M Sport and the newly available BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport variants are locally produced in Plant Chennai. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, this bespoke model can be booked at BMW dealerships from today onwards. Deliveries will commence from March 2023.

The 3-litre 6-cylinder in-line petrol engine of the BMW X7 xDrive40i M Sport now produces an output of 381 hp and maximum torque of 520 Nm at 1,800 – 5,000 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 5.8 seconds. Available for the first time, the 3-litre 6-cylinder in-line diesel engine of the BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport produces an output of 340 hp and a maximum torque of 700 Nm at 1,750 – 2,250 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 5.9 seconds. Additionally, both engines feature a 48V Electrical Motor that with a power output of 12 hp and torque output of 200 Nm, helping achieve even better efficiency and dynamics.

BMW xDrive, the intelligent all-wheel drive technology monitors the driving situation and is quick to respond to ensure maximum traction, agility and vehicle stability. Electronically controlled ‘Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks’ (ADB-X), extended ‘Dynamic Traction Control’ (DTC), Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control help to conquer every terrain. Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension enables raising and lowering of vehicle at the touch of button and automatically adjusts the height of the car to suit any given driving situation.

BMW ConnectedDrive technology breaks the innovation barrier and turns the car into an interconnected digital device. Host of connected drive features include BMW ID, BMW App, Digital Key, Emergency Call, Real-time Traffic Information, Remote Services and smartphone parking.