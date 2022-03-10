New BMW X4 Launched in India, Available in 2 Variants

The new BMW X4 has been launched in India. BMW has refreshed the Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) with striking design elements, added equipment and attractive features. Locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the new BMW X4 will be available in diesel and petrol variants at all BMW dealerships across India.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW X4 popularised the distinctive Sports Activity Coupe concept in India. It instantly became the vehicle of choice for customers who have a unique style that stands out from the rest of the crowd. At the same time, they desire luxury and performance similar to a sports activity vehicle. And this is the USP of the BMW X4! The way it fuses Sheer Driving Pleasure with head-turning looks and sporty adventure is inimitable. Now the new BMW X4 is ready to continue this status in its segment with a refreshed exterior and an attractive profile with multiple technology features. Its forever bold persona will make a statement that’s impossible to forget.”

The new BMW X4 is available in Black Sapphire and M Brooklyn Grey metallic paintworks. They are paired with Leather Vernasca upholstery with ‘Black’ decor stitching. M interior trim Aluminum Rhombicledark with highlight trim finisher in Pearl Chrome is standard.

Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus are optionally available for all BMW cars. These service packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work. They begin from 3 years / 40,000 kilometres and can be extended up to 10 years / 2,00,000 kilometres, starting at an attractive pricing of INR 1.52 per kilometre. The BMW X4 also comes with optional BMW Repair Inclusive that extends warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum sixth year, after the completion of the standard two-year warranty period. Together, these packages provide complete peace of mind and freedom to enjoy unlimited driving pleasure.

The new BMW X4 is available in 2 variants. The xDrive30i has been priced at INR 70.50 lakh and the xDrive30d retails at INR 72.50 lakh (ex-showroom).