New BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Launched in India

BMW India has launched the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine in the country. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the car is available in both petrol and diesel variants at all BMW India dealerships.

Thanks to unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the petrol and diesel engines meld maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offer spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW 330Li produces an output of 258 hp and maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,550-4,400 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.2 seconds. The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW 320Ld produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 7.6 seconds.

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine features the new BMW Curved Display which brings extra modernity, advanced digital services and has been treated to a comprehensive update. It operates on the latest BMW Operating System 8. A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies continue to break the innovation barrier in automotive industry. Modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Plus includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 14.9-inch Control Display.

Innovations of the new BMW ConnectedDrive turn the car into an interconnected device creating a digitally connected environment for the customers. BMW ID acts like a central login securely synchronising data and is automatically linked to the smart My BMW App, a new universal interface for all requirements in the BMW ecosystem. Customers can plan their next trip, check the status of their BMW, set personalised car settings, book the next service appointment or use one of the numerous remote-control functions – all conveniently from a smartphone. The car is always up to date with the latest functions and digital products being brought over-the-air through BMW Remote Software Upgrades.

The locally produced new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is available in one diesel variant and one petrol variant. The ex-showroom prices are Rs 57.90 lakh for the 330Li M Sport and Rs 59.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 320Ld M Sport.