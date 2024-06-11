New Audi Q8 Redefines Luxury in the Middle East SUV Market

Audi Middle East is set to transform the luxury SUV segment with the introduction of the new Audi Q8. This latest model, a blend of luxury, performance, and advanced technology, features refined exterior aesthetics with new front and rear aprons that highlight its robust character.

The Audi Q8 55 TFSI is powered by a six-cylinder engine delivering 340 HP and 500 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds, with a top speed of 250 km/h. The SQ8 variant, equipped with a V8 engine, offers even more sportiness with a 4.0 TFSI engine producing 507 HP and 770 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds.

Also Read: Audi Unveils New Leasing Options to Meet Shifting Car Buying Trends

The Q8's performance is further enhanced by its advanced suspension system, featuring electronically controlled air suspension with adaptive damping for optimal comfort and stability. Optional all-wheel steering improves maneuverability and stability at higher speeds.

The Q8 also offers a wide range of customization options, including nine decorative inlays and three new metallic finishes: Sakhir Gold, Ascari Blue, and Chili Red. Wheel designs range from 21 to 23 inches, blending style and performance seamlessly.

Also Read: Why Choose Audi Authorised Service Centres for Your Audi's Care

Available at Audi dealerships across the Middle East from June, the new Q8 continues Audi's tradition of delivering exceptional quality and innovation to discerning customers.