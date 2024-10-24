New Audi A5 Family: Electrified Elegance on the Côte d'Azur

The new Audi A5 has captured attention with its striking design and cutting-edge technology, now further showcased on the scenic roads of the Côte d'Azur. With powerful engines featuring advanced mild-hybrid (MHEV Plus) technology, the A5 series sets a new standard in performance and efficiency.

Electrified Power & Efficiency

The new A5 lineup debuts Audi's MHEV Plus system, combining a 48-volt mild-hybrid setup with a belt starter alternator and lithium-iron-phosphate battery. This innovative system not only boosts acceleration with an extra 24 hp of electric power but also optimizes fuel efficiency. The A5 effortlessly shifts between electric driving in city traffic and dynamic performance on the challenging mountain roads of southern France.

Dynamic Handling & Chassis

Audi's focus on driving precision shines through with the A5’s revamped chassis and steering. A stiffer rear connection and anti-roll stabilization improve agility, while the integrated brake control system ensures confident cornering. The standard steel suspension offers a well-balanced ride, with optional adaptive S sports suspension delivering even more personalized driving modes.

Tech-Forward Interior

Inside, the A5 impresses with its new dual-display layout—featuring an 11.9-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit and a 14.5-inch curved MMI panoramic display. The Audi assistant with AI integration (ChatGPT) enhances voice control, while the optional Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system with headrest speakers transforms the in-car audio experience. A customizable head-up display ensures key information is always within view, promoting safety and convenience.

Digital Lighting Innovation

Audi remains at the forefront of lighting design, offering customizable daytime running lights and second-gen digital OLED rear lights. These lights not only enhance visibility but also support car-to-X communication, boosting safety during parking and emergencies.