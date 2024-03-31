Neglected Toyota Supra Given its Shine Back After More Than a Decade

Here is a video of a 1995 Toyota Supra turbo being brought back its shine after being left unattended since 2011. The owner of the car bought it back in 2001 and enjoyed it thoroughly for the next 10 years. However, since then this sweet ride hasn't seen the tarmac.

In the video, the extent of the Supra's deterioration is laid bare. Covered in a layer of grime and moss, with rust eating away at its brake rotors and calipers, the car appeared to be beyond salvation. Mouse nests were discovered in its cargo area, and even a colony of ants had taken up residence around the gas filler neck. It was a grim sight for any automotive enthusiast.

Yet, as the saying goes, where there's a will, there's a way. Enter WD Detailing, a team renowned for its restoration prowess. Undeterred by the Supra's sorry state, they set to work, armed with cleaners, polishes, and a healthy dose of determination. Hours of labor ensued as they meticulously cleaned and polished every inch of the car, striving to bring back its former glory.

And their efforts paid off. Despite years of neglect and decay, the Supra began to shine once more. While some damage to the paint and interior was irreparable, the transformation was nothing short of remarkable. Though the engine refused to start due to old gas, the Supra emerged from its slumber in vastly improved condition, offering hope for its future.

For the owner, the restoration marked a new chapter in the Supra's story. With its value on the rise and its potential for greatness reaffirmed, the car now stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of automotive enthusiasts. Whether it undergoes a full restoration or simply returns to the road in its current state, one thing is certain: the neglected Toyota Supra has been given a new lease on life, thanks to the dedication and skill of those who refused to let it fade into obscurity.

Source: WD Detailing on YouTube via Motor1