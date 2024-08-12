My BMW and MINI Apps Get Major Updates for Electric Mobility

BMW has rolled out extensive updates to its My BMW and MINI apps, enhancing the user experience, especially for electric vehicle (EV) owners. A key addition is the Electric Vehicle Analysis tool, which helps current BMW owners simulate how an electric model would fit their driving habits, easing concerns about range and practicality.

The app also offers seamless route planning, including customizable charging stops for EVs, and introduces a Charging Wallet for managing tariffs, ensuring drivers find the best prices. With these updates, BMW continues to expand its app capabilities, making it a valuable tool for both traditional and electric vehicle owners. The apps now boast 13 million users worldwide, with consistently high ratings in app stores.

“Electric vehicles can already be incorporated perfectly into the daily routine of many customers – it’s just that the majority of them haven’t tried it yet,” says Dirk Wiedmann, Senior Vice President Sales Steering and Strategy, Digitalisation. “Our app’s Electric Vehicle Analysis helps our customers to make an informed judgement in their choice of drive system.”