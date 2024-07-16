BMW Achieves First CCC Digital Key Certification

BMW has become the first automaker to receive the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) Digital Key™ certificate, affirming its leadership in secure, interoperable vehicle-to-device access. This certification highlights BMW's dedication to enhancing vehicle connectivity with smart devices.

BMW has been a CCC member since 2017, working with various automotive and tech industry leaders to set cross-industry standards. The BMW Digital Key, introduced in 2018, allows customers to unlock, lock, and start their vehicles using their smartphones via Near Field Communication (NFC).

In 2021, BMW launched the BMW iX featuring the Digital Key Plus, the first use of ultra-wideband (UWB) technology for vehicle access. This innovation enables users to unlock and start their cars without removing their smartphones. This technology is now available in BMW's compact class and the new MINI family. The digital key can be shared across platforms via messenger services.

BMW continues to drive innovation in digital vehicle access, enhancing the overall customer experience.