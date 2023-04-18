Money on the Move: Maruti Dzire Covered in 1 Rupee Coins

A Maruti Dzire covered in hundreds of 1 rupee coins has been turning heads on the street. The car has been meticulously covered with shiny, metallic coins, providing an unusual and eye-catching appearance. While the weight of the coins could be a concern, it is unlikely to exceed the weight of passengers or luggage.

Sticking coins onto a car's paint is a challenging task that requires patience, precision, and care. Industrial-strength glue could provide a strong, long-lasting bond, but it may damage the paint when removed. The owner of this car must have taken great care in sticking each coin neatly in place. However, there is no symmetry to the coin arrangement, and the coin motifs are placed in all sorts of directions.

This fascination with coins is not unique to the car owner, as people have used coins to pay for things like buying a new two-wheeler. It shows the value placed on coins that goes beyond their monetary value.

Driving this car is sure to make an impression on passersby. It's a conversation starter that is sure to garner curious looks and questions. The coins on this car evoke a certain weird curiosity that is hard to ignore. While the car may not be on display forever, it is undoubtedly a unique and unforgettable creation.

Source