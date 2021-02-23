When we talk about modified vehicles, an MPV wouldn't necessarily be the first body type that will come to your mind. But here we have an example of a modified Toyota Innova Crysta that simply looks bonkers with an over-the-top body kit. This custom design body kit for the Innova Crysta has been made available by Icon60 Auto Customs from Kerela and it will be available on demand. This custom body kit is actually inspired by a very special vehicle.

If you haven't guessed it already, this body kit is inspired the Lamborghini Urus. In fact, the front bumper has been made to look exactly like that of the Urus. The sharp cuts and creases and the multitude of layers in the front bumper give this Innova Crysta a very special and daunting look. The front grille, too, has been redesigned to match honeycomb mesh pattern of the bumper and the headlamps have been smoked out and feature new LED elements.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Gypsy Rendered As A Badass 6x6 Off-Road Vehicle

In profile, this modified Innova Crysta sits much lower than the stock car. It can also be seen riding on larger wheels - perhaps 18-inchers - with low profile tires and there are some additional side skirts as well. The rear of this Innova Crysta looks as aggressive as the front. The rear bumper has been completely redone with a faux diffuser and quad exhaust tips, which are obviously fake ones. It also gets a roof-mounted spoiler and the tail lamps get new LED lighting elements as well.

This is only an exterior body kit for the Innova Crysta. Although we do not have any images of the interiors of this Innova Crysta, we expect it continues with the stock interior layout and features from the standard car, unless done otherwise. Toyota recently introduced a facelift for the Innova Crysta in the Indian market and this seems to based on the updated model itself.

We also do not expect any changes under the hood of this Innova. That means it is powered by either a 2.4L diesel mill that is capable of producing 150 hp and a 2.7L petrol motor which churns out 166 hp. Transmission options could include either a a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter gearbox. You can get in touch with Icon60 Auto Customs if you want this body kit for your Toyota Innova Crysta too.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more such crazy mods and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source - Instagram]