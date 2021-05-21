Modified Maruti Omni With Scissor Doors And Chunky Body Kit Looks Rad

The Maruti Suzuki Omni is one such car that has touched the lives of people across several generations. It had many identities - one of a dull workhorse or the ideal family car or even the infamous 'kidnaping car' in the 90s Bollywood movies - and was one sale for nearly 35 years in the Indian market. Even towards the end of its lifecycle, the Maruti Suzuki Omni found enough buyers in the commercial sectors where it was famous for its utility prowess.

While it may be difficult to come across a Maruti Suzuki Omni on the roads today, here we have a stunning example of a modified Maruti Omni that is sure to catch your attention. More importantly, this Omni is everything you wouldn't expect it to be - complete with scissor doors, a chunky body kit and deep dish golden wheels. This particular example is one of the later iterations of the Omni and looks beautiful in its blue body color with black contrasting accents all over.

The coolest party trick of this Omni has to be those Lamborghini-inspired scissor doors. The body kit brings with it a chunky front bumper with large air dams, side skirts and expectedly, an updated bumper at the rear as well, giving it a hunkered down look. Elsewhere, this Omni comes fitted with a blacked-out roof rack, windshield hood with LED lights mounted on it and tinted glass for all the windows. The larger and fatter deep dish wheels finished in gold round off the looks.

The Maruti Suzuki Omni, in this modified avatar, looks even more apt as a 'kidnapping car' than ever before. It was pulled off the market around mid-2019 owing its inability to upgrade to the then new safety norms. Effective from July 1, 2019, the updated passenger vehicle safety norms mandate the provision of a driver-side airbag, speed warning alert, front seatbelt reminder, and rear parking sensors as standard fitments on all cars, most of which couldn't be incorporated on the Omni.

The Maruti Suzuki Omni was actually based on the seventh-generation Suzuki Super Carry. When it was on sale, it was available in either 5- or 8-seater variants. Powered by a 800cc engine, the Omni had meagre power and torquer figures of 34bhp and 59Nm respectively. It was still one of the most popular vehicles of its time, with Maruti selling more 15 million units of the Omni in the 35 years it was on sale in the Indian market.

