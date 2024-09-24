Mobile Service for Mercedes‑Benz Vans: Bringing the Workshop to You

24/09/2024 - 17:12 | Mercedes-Benz,   | IAB Team

Mercedes-Benz is revolutionizing vehicle maintenance with its new Mobile Service, allowing both commercial and private customers to get inspections, maintenance, and repairs performed directly at their location using its mobile service vans. This service offers unparalleled convenience, reducing downtime and keeping vehicles on the road longer.

Mercedes Benz Van Mobile Service

Initially, the Mercedes-Benz Vito served as the mobile workshop for private customers in select regions like Germany, the USA, and Norway. Now, the service has expanded with the Sprinter, designed specifically for commercial fleets. Available in Germany, Austria, Spain, and Denmark, these mobile workshops allow businesses to service multiple vehicles in one go, maximizing operational uptime.

Equipped with the latest tools, diagnostic devices, and Mercedes-Benz genuine parts, the Mobile Service Sprinters are fully capable of handling a wide range of repairs for both electric and combustion engine vans. A standout feature is the innovative mobile lifting system, which can raise vehicles up to 5.5 tons, enabling undercarriage work on-site.

Mercedes Benz Van Mobile Service Rear

As Mercedes-Benz continues to expand its Mobile Service, customers can expect increased convenience and efficiency, keeping their vans in peak condition without ever leaving the premises.

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest