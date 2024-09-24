Mobile Service for Mercedes‑Benz Vans: Bringing the Workshop to You

Mercedes-Benz is revolutionizing vehicle maintenance with its new Mobile Service, allowing both commercial and private customers to get inspections, maintenance, and repairs performed directly at their location using its mobile service vans. This service offers unparalleled convenience, reducing downtime and keeping vehicles on the road longer.

Initially, the Mercedes-Benz Vito served as the mobile workshop for private customers in select regions like Germany, the USA, and Norway. Now, the service has expanded with the Sprinter, designed specifically for commercial fleets. Available in Germany, Austria, Spain, and Denmark, these mobile workshops allow businesses to service multiple vehicles in one go, maximizing operational uptime.

Equipped with the latest tools, diagnostic devices, and Mercedes-Benz genuine parts, the Mobile Service Sprinters are fully capable of handling a wide range of repairs for both electric and combustion engine vans. A standout feature is the innovative mobile lifting system, which can raise vehicles up to 5.5 tons, enabling undercarriage work on-site.

As Mercedes-Benz continues to expand its Mobile Service, customers can expect increased convenience and efficiency, keeping their vans in peak condition without ever leaving the premises.