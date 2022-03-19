Mitsubishi Xpander, Triton Ralliart, Mirage Ralliart Launched in Thailand

Mitsubishi will showcase the new Xpander crossover MPV and two new Ralliart special editions – Triton Ralliart (Double-Cab) and Mirage Ralliart – at the 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show 20223 to be held from March 22 to April 3.

Since its launch in Indonesia in 2017, the Xpander has expanded its global footprint in the ASEAN region, the Middle East, Latin America, South Asia and Africa, and has become Mitsubishi's global strategic model with more than 100,000 units sold globally in 20214.

The refreshed Xpander was premiered in Indonesia in November 2021, and after the launch in Thailand, the company plans to roll it out in other markets centering on the ASEAN region.

The new Xpander features an upgraded design inside and out to emphasize the SUV styling, while a high-efficiency continuously variable transmission (CVT) is adopted to reduce fuel consumption, yet achieve powerful road performance.

Following the Triton Ralliart and Pajero Sport Ralliart launched in Thailand in November 2021, the Triton Ralliart (Double-Cab) and Mirage Ralliart are new Ralliart special editions designed specially for customers who seek their own unique driving and styling. The models are equipped with special accessories including side decals with red, silver and black stripes and red mud flaps reminiscent of the brand's historic rally cars, as well as other exterior and interior accessories with the Ralliart logo.