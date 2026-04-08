Mitsubishi Xforce Launched in Malaysia, Bookings Cross 2,000

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia has officially launched the Xforce, with sales set to begin on 8 April 2026. The SUV has already seen strong demand, with pre-orders crossing 2,000 units since bookings opened in February.

The Xforce is locally assembled at the Pekan plant in Pahang by HICOM Automotive Manufacturers (Malaysia), reinforcing Mitsubishi’s localisation strategy in the region.

Positioned alongside the Xpander, the Xforce serves as a key model for the Malaysian market. This five-seater compact SUV first debuted in Indonesia in late 2023 and has since expanded into multiple ASEAN markets, along with regions like Latin America, Africa and the Middle East.

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Designed as a global strategic product, the Xforce focuses on offering a spacious cabin within a compact footprint. Mitsubishi aims to strike a balance between everyday urban usability and the bold stance expected from an SUV.