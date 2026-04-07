Mitsubishi Plans Hybrid Production in Philippines by 2028

Mitsubishi Motors has announced plans to enter the Philippines’ Electric Vehicle Incentive Strategy (EVIS), with a new hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) set to be produced locally by mid-2028, subject to regulatory approval.

The upcoming model will be manufactured at the brand’s Santa Rosa plant in Laguna by Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation, which currently handles production and sales operations in the country. The announcement follows discussions between Mitsubishi CEO Takao Kato and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos.

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To support the shift towards electrification, MMPC is planning further investments in facility upgrades and production capabilities. The move is expected to strengthen the local automotive supply chain while also creating new employment opportunities in the region.

At present, the Santa Rosa facility produces models like the Mitsubishi Mirage, Mitsubishi Mirage G4, and Mitsubishi L300, with an annual production capacity of around 50,000 units.