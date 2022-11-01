Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Goes on Sale in North America

Customers can now purchase the new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV in North America as the company has commenced the sale of the crossover SUV in the region. The plug-in hybrid electric vehicle is now available in Canada and the United States and will reach the market in Puerto Rico next month.

The all-new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is the brand's flagship which brings together its expertise in electrification and all-wheel control technologies. Based on the product concept of "I-Fu-Do-Do" or authentic and majestic in Japanese, Mitsubishi Motors redesigned everything from the body to chassis and powertrain.

The new model delivers the practicality and powerful ride in various weather and road conditions expected of an SUV, as well as the smooth yet powerful acceleration and the safe, secure ride unique to an electric vehicle. In Japan, where sales commenced in December 2021, the all-new Outlander PHEV model became the best-selling PHEV in the first half of this fiscal year.

The Outlander was released in 2001 as Mitsubishi's first crossover SUV, and it has become one of the core models in the company's lineup, comprising approximately 20 percent of the global sales volume in recent years. The gasoline model of the redesigned Outlander was launched in 2021 and has sold around 100,000 units globally and more than 70,000 units in North America thus far.

The PHEV variant was added to the previous generation model and debuted in Japan in 2013 as the world's first plug-in hybrid SUV. Since then, a total of more than 310,000 units have been sold globally and about 30,000 units have been sold in North America.