MINI Turns 66: Celebrating Go-Kart Thrills and Timeless Style

On 26 August 1959, the world was introduced to a little car with a big personality — the Mini. Designed by the brilliant Alec Issigonis for the British Motor Corporation, the Classic Mini wasn’t just a compact city car; it was a revolution on wheels. Fast-forward 66 years, and MINI continues to embody driving pleasure, individuality, and style, proving that its go-kart spirit never fades.

From conquering everyday streets to dominating race tracks, MINI’s legacy is built on innovation and motorsport DNA. The brand has always balanced tradition with forward-thinking design — and that philosophy is alive today in the modern MINI family.

Over the past two years, MINI has reimagined itself for the future with bold new offerings:

The next-generation MINI Cooper and MINI Countryman bring iconic design wrapped in modern tech.

The all-new MINI Aceman, the brand’s first crossover in the premium segment, expands MINI’s footprint.

The latest MINI Convertible keeps the wind-in-your-hair spirit alive.

And for enthusiasts who crave performance, the John Cooper Works line continues to showcase MINI’s racing pedigree, recently highlighted by a spectacular second place at the Nürburgring 24 Hours.

But perhaps MINI’s biggest leap forward is in electrification. With fully electric variants now part of the family, the brand has proven that the signature go-kart feeling translates seamlessly to EVs, keeping the thrill alive in a new era of mobility.

Sixty-six years on, MINI isn’t just celebrating its past — it’s charging into the future. Whether petrol-powered or electric, the spirit remains the same: unmistakable design, agile performance, and a whole lot of fun.

Happy 66th, MINI — here’s to many more decades of small car, big joy.