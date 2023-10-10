MINI Shadow Edition Launched in India in Limited Numbers

The MINI Shadow Edition has been launched in India. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the MINI Shadow Edition in Petrol is based on the MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired. Only 24 units are available and can be booked exclusively online. The price is Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MINI Shadow Edition features unique Shadow Edition Bonnet Scoop decals, Front Fender decals, Side Scuttles, Door Entry Sills, and Shadow Edition Stickers on roof above C-pillars. The Shadow Edition features sporty 18-inch Grip Spoke Alloy Wheels and the John Cooper Works Aerodynamics Kit, as well as Leather Chester Malt Brown Upholstery, Electric Seat Adjustment for Driver and Front Passenger, Panorama Sunroof, Wired Package, Apple CarPlay, Multifunctional Instrument Display and Harman Kardon Hi-Fi Sound System as standard.

When it comes to power, the MINI Shadow Edition makes no compromises. It is powered by the latest MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology offering outstanding performance and efficiency. The 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with TwinPower Turbo Technology makes the MINI Shadow Edition high on performance and light on fuel. It mobilises a peak output of 178 hp/131 kW at 5,000 – 6,000 rpm and produces a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1,350 – 4,600 rpm. It sprints to 100 km/hr in 7.5 seconds and the top speed is 225 km/hr.

The 7-Speed Double Clutch Steptronic Sport Transmission offers even more efficient, comfortable and sporty driving due to a broader gear spread and smaller engine speed steps. The MINI Shadow Edition features paddle shifters for an even sportier driving experience.

The MINI Shadow Edition is stacked with cutting-edge safety technology. The standard safety equipment comprises of 3-Point Seat Belts, front and passenger airbags, Brake Assist, Crash Sensor, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Cornering Brake Control, Emergency Spare Wheel and Run-flat indicator as standard. The standard MINIMALISM technology includes auto start/stop function and electromechanical power steering.