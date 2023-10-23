MINI Countryman SE ALL4: Electric and Suitable for Any Terrain

The all-electric MINI Countryman SE ALL4 is a reliable companion for exploring new paths. As a spacious crossover model, the versatile adventurer enables locally emission-free mobility on a wide variety of terrain. This is guaranteed by the powerful ALL4 all-wheel drive, extended driving assistance functions, partially automated Level 2 driving and an electric range of up to 433 kilometers according to the WLTP test cycle.

The modern, minimalistic design with clearly designed surfaces and wider wheel arches reinforces the look of the MINI Countryman SE ALL4. In addition, the all-rounder has grown significantly and now measures 4,433 mm in length, 1,843 mm in width and 1,656 mm in height. As a result, the currently largest MINI model offers new interior space. With a capacity of up to 1,450 liters, even bulky items can be easily transported when the bench is folded down.

Fully electric all-wheel drive for locally emission-free adventures

Two powerful electric motors with a total output of 230 kW/313 hp and a torque of 494 Nm guide the MINI Countryman SE ALL4 through any terrain. Together, they accelerate the vehicle from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 180 km/h. The powerful battery has an energy content of 66.45 kWh.

With rapid charging with DC at up to 130 kW, just under 30 minutes are enough to charge the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent. Customers can optimize the charging process at any time through easy-to-understand settings and view them via the MINI app.

For a particularly pleasant start, charging can be completed by a fixed departure time and the vehicle interior can be air-conditioned to the desired temperature by then. For the first time, the new MINI Countryman SE ALL4 can be charged with the Plug & Charge system. This recognizes public charging stations without additional authorization and automatically starts the charging process at suitable charging stations.

Innovative assistance systems support the driver on the go. With the Driving Assistant Professional, the MINI Countryman SE ALL4 enables partially automated Level 2 driving on motorway-like routes for the first time. This allows the driver to take his hands off the wheel at speeds of up to 60 km/h, as long as he continues to follow the traffic closely and remains ready to intervene at any time. In addition, the assistant can identify gaps in traffic necessary to change lanes to the exit. It then brings the vehicle to the optimum speed for assisted lane changes.

Maximum off-road character with typical MINI proportions

The design of the MINI Countryman SE ALL4 underlines the character of the crossover model through the vertical orientation of the body details. The distinctive front grille, the distinctive headlights and the very sculptural bonnet underline the appearance. Short overhangs and slim contouring give the vehicle’s silhouette an elegant definition.

The distinctive light-alloy wheels of the MINI Countryman SE ALL4, measuring up to 20-inch, are aerodynamically optimised, just like the entire body. As a result, the model achieves a drag coefficient of 0.26, is more economical in consumption and has an increased range. The stylish design of the C-pillar with the model-specific ALL4 logo supports the extended roof line in the rear of the vehicle and makes it appear shorter at the same time. The rear section is particularly uniform with clear surfaces and flush rear lights. Its vertical orientation underlines the wider stand of the MINI Countryman SE ALL4. The MINI LED headlights and taillights support the distinctive appearance with new radiance through unique light signatures.

Four trim variants set individual accents and accentuate different vehicle features with stylish exterior and interior features. The MINI Countryman SE ALL4 has been expanded to include the new Vibrant Silver shade for the first time in the range of characteristic MINI contrasting roofs.

Advanced technology and high-quality materials in the interior. The focal point of the cockpit in the MINI Countryman SE ALL4 is the round OLED display. The central instrument with a diameter of 240 mm and a high-quality glass surface simultaneously controls the infotainment and assistance systems. With the new MINI Operating System 9, all vehicle functions can be operated intuitively via touch or voice assistant.

The MINI Experience Modes are available for particularly immersive driving experiences. In addition to specific graphic elements on the OLED display, MINI fans can experience the entire interior in a new way through special lighting graphics in different colors and patterns. In addition, the new MINI Driving Sounds in the all-electric MINI Countryman SE ALL4 create a unique ambiance.

In the new MINI Countryman SE ALL4, the driver and front passenger gain significantly in comfort with just under three centimetres of additional shoulder and elbow width. The seats in the rear are also increased by 2.5 centimetres shoulder width. Thanks to clear shapes and the dashboard with two-tone textile design, the cockpit looks modern and clear. With the panoramic glass roof, the interior looks particularly bright and friendly. The four redesigned trims convey the modern interior concept in various forms.

The most important driving functions are directly accessible via the redesigned toggle bar. This eliminates the need for the gear selector and creates space in the center console for practical storage options. For example, smartphones can be stored on a spacious storage area and charged at the same time via wireless charging.