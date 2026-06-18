MINI Countryman C Launched in India at ₹47.5 Lakh, Now Locally Made

MINI India has launched the all-new Countryman C, marking a big step as the SUV is now locally produced at BMW Group’s Chennai plant. Bookings are open across dealerships, with deliveries starting immediately. The new Countryman C is priced at ₹47.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered exclusively in the ‘Favoured Pack’.

The SUV is available in five colour options—British Racing Green, Smokey Green, Nanuq White, Chili Red and Slate Blue—paired with a standard Jet Black roof. It rides on 19-inch Kaleido Spoke two-tone alloys, while the cabin gets JCW sports seats finished in Vescin Vintage Brown upholstery as standard.

Under the hood, the Countryman C is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with MINI TwinPower Turbo technology, producing 156 hp and 240 Nm of torque. Power is sent through a 7-speed dual-clutch Steptronic Sport transmission, promising a balance of efficiency and sporty performance.