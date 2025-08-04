All-New Electric Mercedes-Benz GLC Debuts with Striking New Design Language

Mercedes-Benz is ushering in a new era of iconic design with the debut of the all-electric GLC with EQ Technology, set for a world premiere at IAA Mobility, Munich on September 7, 2025. This marks the first production model to showcase the brand’s evolved Sensual Purity philosophy, blending heritage with modern minimalism.

The centrepiece is a reimagined iconic grille — a wide chrome frame housing a smoked-glass lattice and optional contour lighting. The illuminated version features 942 backlit dots with animation capability, alongside an illuminated Mercedes-Benz star, transforming the traditional grille into a high-tech visual statement.

Drawing from over a century of grille evolution — from the stately Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman to the elegant W108 S-Class — the new GLC’s face pays homage to the past while embracing the future of electric mobility.

Inside, the revolution continues with an optional MBUX Hyperscreen, delivering an immersive digital interface while preserving Mercedes-Benz’s hallmark comfort and refinement. Powered by the new MB.OS supercomputer platform, the electric GLC offers intelligent software, cutting-edge EV drivetrains, and adaptive versatility for modern lifestyles.

As the best-selling Mercedes-Benz model globally, the GLC now enters the EV era with a design that is iconic, intuitive, and future-ready — signalling a bold new chapter for the three-pointed star.