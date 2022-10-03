MG ZS EV Now Available in Brand-New Interior Colour

MG Motor India has introduced a brand-new interior colour for the MG ZS EV exclusive variant to freshen things up a little.

The MG ZS EV exclusive variant is now available in a dual-tone iconic ivory interior. The SUV comes with more than 75 connected features and the largest in-segment 50.3kWh battery with globally certified quality: ASIL-D, IP69K & UL2580. With 176 PS power, the all-new advanced technology battery offers a 461-km certified range on a single charge.

The MG ZS EV comes loaded with the largest-in-segment 25.7 cm HD Touchscreen Infotainment, along with a host of other segment-first features like a 360-degree all-around view camera and a Digital Key. The ZS EV Excite features a full digital cluster with the segment-best 17.78 cm embedded LCD screen and Hill Descent Control (HDC) for enhanced safety.

To make drives smoother, the base variant also comes equipped with a Park+ Native app for parking booking, and the MapmyIndia Online Navigation System with live traffic, live weather, and AQI, and the integrated Discover app to locate restaurants and hotels nearby. The system also has Firmware Over-The-Air (FOTA) update capability.

MG Motor India is now accepting bookings for the new ZS EV Excite model.