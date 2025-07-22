MG Offers £1500 EV Grant to Boost UK Electric Car Adoption

MG Motor UK has announced a new £1500 grant for private buyers of its popular MG4 EV and MG5 EV models, reinforcing its commitment to a greener, Net Zero future. The move aligns with the UK Government’s renewed push to promote electric vehicle adoption.

Effective immediately, the grant is available across MG’s 155 dealerships in the UK and comes in addition to existing dealer incentives. This ensures MG continues to deliver some of the best value electric vehicles on the market.

With this initiative, MG not only supports government efforts but also strengthens its own position as a leading player in the UK’s electric mobility space.

Guy Pigounakis, Commercial Director for MG Motor UK, comments:

“MG has been a key contributor to the EV sector, consistently recognising the economic and environmental benefits of introducing a wide range of affordable, electric-only models. Today’s announcement underlines this commitment and in addition to this, we will also seek to work constructively with the Government to further increase the sale of EVs.”