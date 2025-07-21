MG Launches its Flagship Luxurious Electric Limousine in India

JSW MG Motor India has launched its flagship luxury EV, the MG M9 – The Presidential Limousine, under the premium MG SELECT brand channel. Priced at an introductory ₹69.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the M9 aims to redefine electric luxury mobility in India.

Designed for ultimate indulgence, the MG M9 offers Presidential Seats with 16-way adjustment, ventilation, heating, and 8 massage modes. A Yacht-style dual sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a 13-speaker sound system elevate the cabin into a mobile lounge. Passengers can also control cabin features via an Intelligent Arm Rest, adding a futuristic touch to the plush Cognac brown leather and suede interiors.

Powering the M9 is a 90 kWh battery offering a claimed range of 548 km, with fast charging from 30–80% in just 30 minutes. The electric motor delivers 245 PS and 350 Nm, promising smooth yet powerful performance.

Safety is a highlight, with 7 airbags, high-strength steel structure, and a Level 2 ADAS suite including driver monitoring. The M9 proudly boasts 5-star EURO NCAP and ANCAP crash ratings.

Exterior design features include a bold trapezoidal grille, sleek split LED headlights, and a connected waterfall-style rear LED light bar. Riding on 19-inch ContiSeal self-sealing tyres, the M9 is offered in Pearl Lustre White, Metal Black, and Concrete Grey.

Bookings are open online and across 14 MG SELECT Experience Centres in 13 cities, with deliveries starting August 10, 2025. Enthusiasts can reserve the M9 for ₹1,00,000 and be among the first to experience this all-electric luxury limousine.