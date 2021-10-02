MG Motor India Reports Better Sept 2021 Sales Even Amidst Chip Shortage

MG Motor India has sold 3,241 units in Sept 2021 - a 28% increase compared to the corresponding period last year - even amidst the chip shortage that has hampered the production capacity significantly.

Apart from the improved sales, MG Motor India has also received over 600 bookings of the MG ZS EV in Sept 2021. Commenting on the development, Rakesh Sidana, Director-Sales, MG Motor India, said, “Our production has reduced by almost one-third due to chip shortage. We expect this challenge to continue for the next few months. However, given the high number of bookings, we are trying our best to address the challenge and bring down the waiting period down to three months.”

Meanwhile, MG Motor India is preparing to launch the all-new MG Astor in the market. The mid-size SUV is slated to be introduced later this month.