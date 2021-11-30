MG Motor India Organises Unique 4x4 Drive for MG Gloster Owners

To celebrate India’s 1st Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV, Gloster's one-year milestone in India, MG Motor organised a unique 4x4 driving experience for adventure-enthusiast customers.

The drive saw participation from more than 50 families coming together to experience the luxurious off-roader, MG Gloster. During the drive, customers experienced the off-roading capabilities of the powerful and luxurious Gloster, going through curated tracks that include articulations, hill climbing and descent, water wading, etc.

MG Gloster has completed its one year in the Indian market and has been pacing impressively. The Premium SUV is available in 4 feature-intensive variants - Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. The Sharp and top trim Savvy is available with a Twin Turbocharged Diesel engine with four-wheel-drive (4WD). The Savvy trim represents the flagship technology leadership proposition with Autonomous Level 1 Features.

The MG Gloster comes with a first-in-segment Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Some of its pioneering features include Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Automatic Parking Assist, amongst others like Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and Blind Spot Detection (BSD).

Higher variants of the MG Gloster are powered by the globally acclaimed 2.0 Diesel Twin Turbo engine at 218 PS Power and 480 Nm Torque, making it the most powerful SUV in its category. It also comes with a segment-leading 12.3 inch HD touchscreen along with segment-first captain seats, 64 color ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof. MG Gloster also boasts of Four-Wheel Drive that extends multiple driving modes. It is an Intelligent All Terrain System that provides enhanced control during vehicle off-roading with a dedicated rear differential and BorgWarner transfer case, a state-of-the-art electronic shift-on-the-fly technology. It comes with seven different drive modes, namely ‘Snow’, ‘Mud’, ‘Sand’, ‘Eco’, ‘Sport’, ‘Normal’, and ‘Rock’.