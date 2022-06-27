MG Motor India Installs First Community EV Chargers in Jaipur

MG Motor India has installed and inaugurated the first two residential community chargers in Raj Aangan Society (NRI Colony), Jaipur (Rajasthan). This is in line with the automaker’s plan to install more charging stations in the Pink City.

As a part of the MG Charge initiative, the automaker will install 1000 AC fast chargers at residential localities across India in 1000 days. The chargers were inaugurated by Shri RC Yadav, Additional Commissioner, State Transport Department Jaipur and Mr. Gaurav Jain, Dealer Principal, MG Jaipur.

The SMART chargers installed are Type 2 chargers, sim-enabled and supported through a sharable Charger Management System. The connected AC charging stations will cater to the residents and visitors of these societies for their EV charging needs, operating 24x7.

Along with its partners and other RWAs, MG will continue to bolster the community charger infrastructure in the future. The brand will also provide end-to-end guidance, coordination, and support for the installation process, saving costs for the selected residential societies. This will enable societies to become future-ready, go green, and encourage the transition to electric vehicles.

MG is taking conscious steps towards green mobility and strengthening the EV charging infrastructure in India. MG provides a 6-way charging eco-system with a plug-and-charge cable onboard, an AC fast-charger (installed at the customer's home/office), DC superfast chargers at MG dealerships, public charging network, charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside Assistance) and community charger. MG has also recently partnered with Jio-Bp and BPCL to add momentum to EV adoption by expanding opportunities for intercity travel while installing EV chargers across highways and cities.c