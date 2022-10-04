MG Motor India Brings Together Three Legendary Cricketers

MG Motor India is all set to go live with the second season of ‘SG Meets MG’, a continuation of a short YouTube video series that documents the legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar’s journey to becoming a part of the MG family.

For the latest season, Gavaskar teams up with his old friends (and sporting rivals), Lord Ian Botham and Sir Geoffrey Boycott, for the latest season to further explore the storied and stimulating British legacy that resonates with the brand Morris Garages.

The first season of SG Meets MG followed Sunil Gavaskar in England in 2021 when he shared his abiding fascination for some quintessentially English things – summers, cricket, and tea – and how he was now adding MG Motor to this list. The opening season also followed the veteran cricketer as he explored the home of MG, Kimber House in Abingdon.

All through the season, Gavaskar drew parallels between his own experiences in England and that of Morris Garages, as he learnt more and more about the company’s legacy of manufacturing stylish and sporty cars. Cars that are high on performance and dependable across all aspects of quality and sturdiness. The entire journey left a lasting impression on him, which encouraged and led him to become a proud owner of the MG Hector Plus, a characteristic example of British elegance.

The latest season of SG Meets MG further explores Gavaskar’s association with MG Motor India, where he visits England to meet and chat with his friends Lord Ian Botham and Sir Geoffrey Boycott about their fondness for food, cricket, past experiences, and MG cars.

SG Meets MG Season 2 will be available on Morris Garages India’s YouTube channel and other social media platforms from October 04, 2022.