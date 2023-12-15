Merc's AI-Powered Virtual Assistant Takes Driver-Car Relationship To New Dimension

An extension of you and seamlessly in tune with your needs: This is the way forward for a hyper-personalised and intuitive customer experience – in-car and beyond.

At CES 2024, Mercedes-Benz will preview the next major step towards its vision. The world’s biggest consumer electronics show provides the perfect backdrop for the game-changing MBUX Virtual Assistant. It takes the ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant into a whole new visual dimension with high-resolution game-engine graphics from Unity.

This advanced AI-powered feature combines the intelligent systems of MBUX into a single entity and presents an expressive new face to the customer with natural interaction. Running on the in-house developed Mercedes-Benz Operating System MB.OS, the MBUX Virtual Assistant headlines several digital innovations to be presented in January.

The Concept CLA Class celebrates its North American premiere at CES 2024. Based on the MMA (Mercedes Modular Architecture) and MB.OS, it offers a close-to-production insight into the future family of four vehicles. Visitors will get a taste of the electric future of an icon with the North American premiere of the camouflaged prototype of the electric G-Class.

Further highlights include exciting developments in the field of in-car entertainment, including a first-of-its-kind partnership. For defining moments at CES 2024, visit Mercedes-Benz at booth #4941 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.