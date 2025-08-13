Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Edition Emerald Isle Unveiled at Pebble Beach

13/08/2025

Mercedes-Maybach has taken luxury motoring to new heights with the debut of the S 680 Edition Emerald Isle at Pebble Beach. Inspired by the California Central Coast, this ultra-exclusive model will be limited to just 25 units for the U.S., arriving in dealerships by fall 2025.

The exterior pairs MANUFAKTUR Exclusive Mid Ireland Green Metallic with MANUFAKTUR Moonlight White Metallic, complemented by chrome accents and 21-inch Maybach Champagne Flute forged wheels. The meticulous two-tone finish is applied at Sindelfingen under the brand’s MANUFAKTUR program.

Inside, the cabin is swathed in Light Brown MANUFAKTUR Nappa leather with intricate hand-stitching, Black Nappa leather headliner with diamond quilting, Black Piano Lacquer Flowing Lines trim, and silver chrome accents. Unique touches include “Edition Emerald Isle 1 of 25” badging, floral-design door sills, and plush floor mats with embroidered Maybach logos.

Luxury appointments include the Executive Rear Seat Package Plus, first-class four-seat configuration, a rear refrigerator, and Maybach champagne flutes. The Air Balance system features a bespoke fragrance evoking cedar, cypress, and sea salt. Buyers also receive a handcrafted gift box matching the car’s leather trim, holding two keys and an extra fragrance bottle.

Under the hood, a handcrafted 6.0L V12 Biturbo delivers 621 hp and 664 lb-ft via a 9-speed automatic and 4MATIC AWD, with AIRMATIC suspension ensuring sublime ride comfort.

