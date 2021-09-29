Mercedes-Maybach Celebrates 100th Anniv, Reveals 'Edition 100' of S-Class & GLS SUV

Mercedes-Maybach is presenting the "Edition 100" to mark its 100th anniversary. A special edition of the current S-Class and GLS models, each limited to 100 units. The special series can be ordered from the fourth quarter of 2021. Mercedes-Maybach has been a Mercedes-Benz brand since 2014. To mark its centennial, the brand continues its journey towards maximum individuality, independence and comfort with two high-tech models.

The top-class GLS SUV with a V8 engine and 557 hp combines a sporty appearance with the luxury of a saloon: it is 33 centimetres higher than the classic saloon, offers a uniquely generous interior with 1.10 metres of legroom and air suspension. The interior is soundproofed and adorned with the finest leather. Electrically extendable running boards ensure maximum comfort when getting in and out.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class luxury saloon with a V12 engine and 612 hp is the perfect chauffeur-driven saloon. Equipment highlights include the noise-insulated first-class rear compartment with Burmester 4D surround sound system, heat and massage functions for the seats and high-tech screens for infotainment. Compared to the long-wheelbase version of the S-Class, the model has an 18 centimetre longer wheelbase and is equipped with all-wheel drive for the first time.

Both models are now being celebrated in the most beautiful way in a refined "Edition 100" limited to 100 units each: characteristic Maybach hallmarks such as the impressive radiator grille bear the brand emblem. The S-Class and GLS are hand-painted in the same two tones – high-tech silver/nautical blue - and feature a special design of leather interior in design crystal white/silver grey pearl.

The brand logo including the inscription "Edition 100" adorns the C-pillar (S-Class) or D-pillar (GLS), various storage compartments and the illuminated panels in the interior. The "Edition 100" lettering also adorns the hub caps. The forged wheels of the GLS and the wheels of the S-Class also shine in a new grey finish.

A car cover with the iconic double M as well as a fine handmade case made of soft crystal white or black leather in file size - made to store keys and papers - further underline the exclusivity of the edition. In keeping with the anniversary edition, Mercedes-Maybach's long-standing partners are also designing strictly limited special series: Licensing partner Maybach Icons of Luxury, for example, offers a diamond-studded fountain pen from the Maybach the Peak collection; the silver and yacht manufacturer Robbe & Berking offers a champagne flute with a specially created engraving.

The "Edition 100" will be available at dealers in the first markets from the beginning of 2022, with other markets following in the course of the year. Orders for the limited special series will be accepted from the fourth quarter of 2021.