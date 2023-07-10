Mercedes Introduces Automatic Lane Change Driver Assistance Feature

With the “Automatic Lane Change” function, Mercedes-Benz will be offering a further intelligent development of its driving assistance systems in the SAE-Level 2 range for Europe into the future – often also called Level 2+.

The company is currently working on adapting the function to European traffic situations. The market launch is scheduled to coincide with delivery of the first units of the new E-Class. Automatic Lane Change is supported on motorway-like roads with lane markings and structurally separated directional lanes.

Automatic Lane Change, or ALC, is already available in C-Class, E-Class and S-Class, as well as all Mercedes‑Benz EQ series vehicles being sold in the U.S. and Canada.

The ALC function is an integral part of Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC with Active Steering Assist. If a slower vehicle is driving ahead, the vehicle can initiate a lane change itself in the speed range of 80‑140 km/h and overtake completely automatically if lane markings are detected and sufficient clearance is available. The prerequisite is a road with a speed limit and the vehicle being equipped with MBUX Navigation. The sophisticated system requires no further impulse from the driver to execute the automatic lane change.

With active route guidance, the system also assists in navigating exits and changing highways. Since the responsibility in an SAE-Level 2 system remains with the driver even during the automatic lane change, Mercedes-Benz has deliberately decided that hands must remain on the steering wheel. Safety is Mercedes‑Benz’s top priority, and this includes ensuring that there is no confusion caused by false expectations, for example.