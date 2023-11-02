Mercedes GLE LWB, AMG C 43 Launched in India

Mercedes has launched two new products, the new GLE luxury SUV and the AMG C 43 4MATIC performance sedan in India. While the GLE further strengthens the company's SUV portfolio, the new AMG C 43 4MATIC sets new standards for driving performance and exclusivity, as it directly derives its technology from Formula 1 and now features the ‘One Man One Engine’ philosophy.

The new GLE range introduces a host of upgrades with a refined interior and exterior, as well as an expanded technology and equipment list. The GLE will be offered in three powertrain options– GLE 300 d 4MATIC, GLE 450 d 4MATIC, and GLE 450 4MATIC. While the GLE 300 d 4MATIC and the GLE 450 4MATIC will be available immediately, while the GLE 450 d deliveries will start later from January 2024.

The new AMG C 43 4MATIC features the AMG 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, the world's first series-production unit to feature an electric exhaust gas turbocharger. This new form of turbocharging guarantees particularly spontaneous response across the entire rev range, offering an even more dynamic driving experience. The new turbocharging system and the 48-volt onboard electrical system not only contribute to the outstanding driving dynamics of the C 43 4MATIC but also improve the car’s efficiency.

The starting price of the Mercedes GLE is Rs 96.40 lakh which goes as high as Rs 1.15 crore (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the AMG C 43 is available at a starting price of Rs 98 lakh (ex-showroom).