Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC India Launch Date Announced, Bookings Open

Mercedes-Benz India has announced the launch date of the EQS 580 4MATIC. The luxury car brand also revealed the booking details of the upcoming electric vehicle.

The Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC is slated to be launched in India on 30 Sept 2022. On this day, Nitin Gadkari - Minister of Road Transport & Highways, will roll out the EV from the brand's plant at Chakan, Pune. The upcoming electric vehicle will be India's first ‘Certified locally produced luxury EV’ by ARAI.

As for the Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC bookings, interested buyers can reserve one by paying a token amount of Rs 25 lakh. It can be done online as well as via brand's dealership network.

The Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC is the world's most aerodynamic production vehicle. It has a drag coefficient of just 0.20 which certainly helps in the EV's overall range. Speaking of, Mercedes says that the EQS 580 can offer up to 300 km of range in mere 15 mins using 200 kWh Ultra-fast DC charger.

If we talk about the specs, the Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC comes with a 107.8 kWh battery that generates 385 kW of power (516 bhp) and 885 Nm of torque. The EV has the MBUX Hyperscreen - a 56-inch, curved screen unit extends from A-pillar to A-pillar.